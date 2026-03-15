Harry Styles delivers brutal snub to ex-prince Andrew in ‘SNL’ monologue

Ever since Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been arrested last month on his 66th birthday in light of discoveries made in the Epstein files, comics have hit comedy gold.

Ever since the Andrew-Epstein saga has been going on, award show hosts and sketch comedy shows like Saturday Night Live have not missed an opportunity to take a dig at Andrew.

Hence, it came as no surprise that Harry Styles also jumped on the bandwagon and made clever joke about the disgraced brother of King Charles.

During the monologue, the former One Direction member spoke about his hiatus since 2023 after wrapping his tour.

“I get asked about a lot what I’ve been up to on this break. Honestly, I learned a lot about myself. Like I’ve always known that I am someone who talks rather slowly, so I found out that I’m tremendously boring.”

That earned a laugh from the audience. He the told the crowd how he had taken up jogging and while isn’t anything about that, “people pretend to find that interesting” because of who he is.

“I don’t run to be interesting, I do it for the feeling it gives me – a runner’s high,” he continued. “It’s amazing. Watermelon Sugar High. Runner’s high. If that doesn’t do it for you, I also love [drug name].

“But you know what, as a British man, who spent a lot of his time in the public eye, I can assure you that there is something nice about being boring.”

He then delivered the punchline, “It’s better than the alternative,” and a the iconic Andrew arrest photo pops up.

The 32-year-old singer's appearance comes as he released his fourth studio album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., earlier this month.