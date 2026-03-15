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Prince William unveils never-before-seen photo with Diana for Mother's Day

Prince William makes unexpected move as he opens private collection in heartfelt tribute for late mum

By
A. Akmal
|

March 15, 2026

Prince William unveils never-before-seen photo with Diana for Mother’s Day
Prince William unveils never-before-seen photo with Diana for Mother’s Day

Prince William seemed to have found himself digging through the archives as he marked Mothering Sunday this year with an emotional tribute for his beloved mother, Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales took to his social to share a rare photo from his private collection, which is understood to never have been made public.

Surrounded in a field of flowers, the vintage image shows a two-year-old William with his late mum, dressed in a bright pink blouse and jeans, sharing a sweet moment.

“Remembering my mother, today and every day,” William penned alongside the heartwarming photo. “Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day.”

The message was signed off by the unmistakeable “W,” signifying that the Prince of Wales himself had indeed written the message.

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