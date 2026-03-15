King Charles, royal family 'raise eyebrows' on Harry, Meghan announcement 

King Charles, royals 'raise eyebrows' over Harry, Meghan announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have become a topic of discussion within the Palace following their major announcement.

For the unversed, a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed that they will travel to Australia in mid-April in order to undertake a "number of private, business, and philanthropic engagements."

Royal expert Jennie Bond believes that the timing of the Sussexes' trip may have left King Charles and the royal family questioning their intentions, as a very important royal event was set to occur simultaneously.

As per the Mirror, she said, "I suppose the King and his family might wonder why Harry and Meghan have chosen to announce their visit to Australia with quite such a flourish."

Jennie added, "And there does seem to be some danger that it might clash with events to mark what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Queen."

Moreover, the royal commentator also shed light on how Harry and Meghan will be making this trip commercial, as they need money to survive.

"It would be interesting to know how much money the couple are hoping to make out of this trip... They want to use their profile to publicise causes they care about, and to make money," said Jennie.

She also warned Meghan that if she once again uses the title of Duchess of Sussex to "advertise" herself, then "things become a little murky."