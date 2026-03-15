Princess Charlotte touching letter for Granny Diana: 'Papa misses you'

Prince William vowed to keep the memory of his mother, Princess Diana, alive, especially in his children, and it is proven with Princess Charlotte's heart-touching message for her granny.

As Britons marked Mothering Sunday, King Charles and Prince William both paid emotional tributes to their mothers.

First, the monarch shared a photo of the late Queen Elizabeth, extending Mother's Day wishes.

Later, the Prince of Wales dropped an unseen adorable image from his childhood, showcasing him with the late Princess.

William penned a personal note, "Remembering my mother, today and every day. Thinking of all those who are remembering someone they love today. Happy Mother’s Day."

At the same time, an old handwritten card by Princess Charlotte and Prince George for their granny, Diana, resurfaced.

Charlotte wrote, "Dear Granny Diana, I am thinking of you on Mother's Day. I love you very much. Papa is missing you. Lots of love Charlotte xxxxxxxxx."

Whereas, the second in line to the throne, Prince George, expressed his love, writing "Dear Granny Diana, Happy happy Mother's Day. I love you very much and think of you always, sending lots of love from George xxxxx."

In 2017, while speaking of how he kept on telling his kids about their grandmother, the Prince of Wales shared that it is "important" for him to let his little ones know who Diana "was and that she existed."

In the documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, Prince William shared, "We've got more photos up around the house now of her, and we talk about her a bit... I regularly put George and Charlotte to bed, talk about her, and just try to remind them that there are two grandmothers... in their lives."