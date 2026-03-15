Duchess Sophie honoured with new title after royal family statement

Duchess Sophie received a special title as she is seemingly inches closer to dethroning the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne, with her commitment and sincerity towards the crown.

Known as King Charles' secret weapon, the Duchess of Edinburgh left her fans impressed with her back-and-forth travel arrangements in order to represent the royal family at key events.

In the past few days, Sophie travelled from the UK to Italy and then from the UK to the US in order to perform important tasks.

She took part in the Winter Paralympics in Italy. Soon after that, Sophie went to New York to attend the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women.

As per a statement released by Palace, the Duchess, who is "passionate about championing women’s meaningful participation in peace processes, and supporting survivors of conflict-related sexual violence, met women peace builders to discuss their work and reflect on their experiences."

Fans cannot help but shower praise on the Duchess alongside a new title for her, and that is "Super Sophie."

Speaking of her recent engagements, a social media user wrote, "PS: Does #SuperSophie ever rest?"

"This Duchess is incredibly hardworking. Such a credit to crown & country!!!" another fan penned.

"SuperSophie is fabulous, and her work highlights many incredible causes," one well-wisher said.