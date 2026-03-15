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King Charles gives emotional tribute to beloved royals in new message

Buckingham Palace issues heartfelt statement to mark Mothering Sunday

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 15, 2026

King Charles gives emotional tribute to beloved royals in new message
King Charles gives emotional tribute to beloved royals in new message

King Charles shared an emotional message in which he reflected on royal figures who were meaningful to him.

On March 15, throwback photos were released on the official Instagram page of royal family to mark Mothering Sunday. 

The note alongside historic photos reads, "Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday."

The first image showcased the late Queen Elizabeth II with her mother. The next one featured little Charles and Anne with their mum. 

The last photo showed beaming Camilla with her mother, Rosalind Shand.

Fans in the comments section lauded the King and Queen's practice of remembering their mothers on this special day.

"I like that the King and Queen post photos of their deceased mother every year. Happy Mothering Sunday," a fan wrote.

"Wonderful photos... Happy mothers Day," another penned.

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