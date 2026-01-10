Nina Dobrev celebrates being ‘forever 30’ on special day: Watch

Nina Dobrev didn’t just turn another year older but also proved that her sense of humour only gets better with age.

The Vampire Diaries star marked her latest birthday by hopping on TikTok’s viral “candle cigarette” trend, cheekily puffing on a lit birthday candle as she rang in another year.

The Canadian beauty, who turned 37 on Friday, January 9, took to her Instagram to celebrate the occasion with her millions of followers.

Alongside the caption, “4ever & ever [vampire and wink emoji],” she posted a video that opened with her seated in front of a birthday cake staring straight into the camera before someone off-screen slid a pair of sunglasses onto her face.

Nina Dobrev celebrates being ‘forever 30' on special day: Watch

As the clip continued, a crown was placed on her head before a hand from the side set a candle in her mouth and another hand from the other side lit it.

After taking a playful puff, The Originals alum placed the candle on the cake and blew it out. The camera then zoomed out to reveal oversized gold foil balloons spelling out “Forever 30” behind her.

The video wrapped with the Love Hard actress showing off a few dance moves in a sleek black dress featuring a plunging neckline.

While it’s been seven years since she turned 30, Dobrev celebrated turning 37 in true diva style clearly committed to staying in her “Forever 30” era.