Sarah Ferguson flees to 'wealthy pal abroad' after royal exit

Sarah Ferguson, who has not been seen in public last few months amid the Epstein scandal, is allegedly seeking refuge with her wealthy friends abroad.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother may well have fled the UK to seek solace at one of the homes of her many wealthy friends around the world.

The 66-year-old is said to be receiving support from a network of powerful allies amid the shocking Epstein revelations and her exit from Royal Lodge after being stripped of the royal titles.

"Nobody knows where she is at this moment, I mean she could be anywhere, she could be in Dummer with her stepmother, or she could be abroad," royal expert Ingrid Seward told the Mirror.

The expert went on to claim, "She's got some rich and powerful friends who probably will stick by her, because we know rich and powerful people like drama, and this is a great drama, isn't it?".

Ingrid, who has known Fergie for years even before her marriage to Andrew in 1986, explained: "She has a massively endearing type of personality."

"It's a tragedy that her bad side has got the stronger hold over her than her good side. So the bad side is the greed, the stupidity and obsessively wanting things. She desperately, desperately wants to be liked."

She continued, "[She has] an inability to connect with reality - but I suppose she's connecting with reality now - or maybe she's not. Maybe she's literally got her head in the sand thinking, 'this will all go away'. And it's not impossible in a way, if Andrew isn't convicted of a crime."

Fergie's ex-husband Andrew also spent 11 hours in custody at Aylsham police station in Norfolk on what was his 66th birthday, February 18.

She has been in trouble since the release of Epstein files. Ferguson had allegedly discussed meeting up with Epstein for lunch - with daughters Beatrice and Eugenie - shortly after he was released from prison in 2009.