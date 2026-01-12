Julia Roberts shares exciting update about ‘Ocean's 14'

Julia Roberts to reunite with George Clooney, Brad Pitt for new Ocean's movie

Julia Roberts has made a rare statement about the upcoming Ocean’s sequel.

Featuring Brad Pitt and George Clooney in lead roles, the upcoming crime comedy film has been confirmed by the lead stars themselves.

For instance, George told E! News in October last year, “We just got the budget approved at Warner Bros. and we’re trying to set up.”

He further shared that they are figuring out the scheduling and the filming might start in nine or ten months.

Now, Julia has also revealed that she has finally read the script of Ocean’s 14, and it left her completely "surprised."

In a recent chat with Variety at Golden Globes preshow, the Notting Hill actress was asked about the highly anticipated heist movie.

Roberts opened, "Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, 'Oh, what is the story going to be?”

The 58-year-old admitted that she would never have signed up for the film if the screenplay hadn’t impressed her.

She said, "And it's good. I mean, we wouldn't do it if it's not good."

The Runaway Bride will be reuniting with Clooney, Pitt, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle.

Julia is all set to reprise her role as Tess Ocean, first played in 2001 Ocean’s movie.