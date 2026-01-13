Duchess Sophie rushes to make surprise change during latest outing

The royal family's shining star Duchess Sophie won hearts with a surprising move during her latest outing.

Sophie, The Duchess of Edinburgh, rushed to make a quick wardrobe change before showing off her hidden skills.

The royal left everyone stunned during a training session at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre.

The royal had to quickly swap out of her black suede heeled ankle boots for some more fitting shoes for the training session.

The 60-year-old inspired fans as she rocked £160 Ultraboost 5 trainers, which feature cushioned soles and a pink flare to show some colour in an otherwise black outfit.

Sophie also donned for slim-fit black trousers, a roll neck jumper, a black blazer and a plaid scarf, which was quickly removed ahead of the training session.

Last week, Lady Louise Windsor's mother, who never fails to manage to fly under the royal radar, popped up at the Lighthouse. As patron of the organisation, she spent moments with volunteers as they packed up the site for a move just around the corner.

She also took the opportunity to thank staff for the vital work they do for the local community.