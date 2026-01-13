X (formerly Twitter) recovers after brief global outage affects thousands

X (formerly Twitter) experienced a significant but brief outage on Tuesday morning, January 13, disrupting access for tens of thousands of users worldwide.

Initial reports began around 9:00 a.m. ET, with outage tracking website Downdetector reporting a peak of over 28,000 problem reports in the United States.

Users in the United Kingdom and Canada also reported widespread difficulties, mainly due to refreshing their home feeds, while other sections of the site remained accessible.

Service began to be restored rapidly around 9:30 a.m. ET, with reports falling sharply. The platform was restored completely by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Authorities have not yet revealed the cause. However, in recent months, X users have faced similar problems.

The outage is reported just days after X owner Elon Musk announced plans to open-source the platform’s recommendation algorithm, aiming for greater transparency.