 
Geo News

X (formerly Twitter) recovers after brief global outage affects thousands

Service restored after X experiences outage

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 13, 2026

X (formerly Twitter) recovers after brief global outage affects thousands
X (formerly Twitter) recovers after brief global outage affects thousands

X (formerly Twitter) experienced a significant but brief outage on Tuesday morning, January 13, disrupting access for tens of thousands of users worldwide.

Initial reports began around 9:00 a.m. ET, with outage tracking website Downdetector reporting a peak of over 28,000 problem reports in the United States.

Users in the United Kingdom and Canada also reported widespread difficulties, mainly due to refreshing their home feeds, while other sections of the site remained accessible.

Service began to be restored rapidly around 9:30 a.m. ET, with reports falling sharply. The platform was restored completely by 10:00 a.m. ET.

Authorities have not yet revealed the cause. However, in recent months, X users have faced similar problems.

The outage is reported just days after X owner Elon Musk announced plans to open-source the platform’s recommendation algorithm, aiming for greater transparency. 

Elon Musk says AI might make retirement savings obsolete—here's what we know video
Elon Musk says AI might make retirement savings obsolete—here's what we know
‘Are You Dead' becomes China's no 1 paid app, highlighting growing loneliness crisis
‘Are You Dead' becomes China's no 1 paid app, highlighting growing loneliness crisis
Oscars 2026: When are nominations announced? Here's every detail you should know
Oscars 2026: When are nominations announced? Here's every detail you should know
FIFA allows betting sites to live stream 2026 World Cup matches
FIFA allows betting sites to live stream 2026 World Cup matches
Why did Manchester United choose Michael Carrick as interim head coach?
Why did Manchester United choose Michael Carrick as interim head coach?
Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China
Former US Navy sailor sentenced to 16 years for selling secrets to China
Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
Did Pooh Shiesty get arrested? Here's why livestream moment sparked viral confusion
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here video
What is 'Are You Dead' app sparking buzz among China's lonely youth? Find out here