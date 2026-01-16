Prince Harry rushes to emergency responders in first appearance of 2026

Prince Harry made his first public appearnce of 2026 by by visiting fire stations in the Santa Barbara area during his first public appearance of 2026.

The Duke of Sussex was all excited as he visited the facility to encourage the firefighters as California prepares for future wildfire seasons.

John Mills, the co-founder and CEO of Watch Duty, thaked Harry for his admirable initiative.

Taking to its official Instagram on Friday, Watch Duty shared Harry's photos, writing: "We’re proud to partner with Archewell Philanthropies, early supporters of Watch Duty during the devastating LA fires in 2025, and excited to keep building support for firefighters on the front lines."

The pictures show Harry checking out brush trucks and rescue ATVs, as well as thermal search-and-rescue drones.

Harry appears excited walking Harry through the practicalities of modern emergency response, showcasing specialist equipment used to tackle blazes.

Firefighters shared that Watch Duty plays a huge role in their work and we are proud to provide them with the best information. Harry spent time to learn about the realities that go into emergency response.

William's brother reportedly toured the facilities earlier this month alongside the co-founder and chief executive of Watch Duty, the wildfire tracking organisation.

The engagement took place close to Harry's Montecito residence, where he lives with his wife, Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.