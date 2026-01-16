Princess Anne officially opens Gloucestershire's city campus

Princess Anne opens Gloucestershire’s city campus

Princess Anne has arrived Kings Square to officially open the University of Gloucestershire’s brand new City Campus, a major milestone for the city and its growing student community.

Sitting right in the heart of Gloucester, the new campus is designed to breathe fresh life into the area, bringing students, staff, and innovation straight into the city centre.

The Princess Royal was greeted with warm smiles, firm handshakes, and a line-up of civic leaders clearly delighted by her presence.