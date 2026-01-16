Princess Kate's rugby team suffers ‘accident' on way to meet her

Princess Kate ushers world champions past bumpy arrival

The Princess of Wales kicked off the celebrations with her trademark warmth as England’s Red Roses arrived for a long-awaited royal reception.

And she knew that from the start that this was no ordinary meet and greet.

Kate has followed the squad closely throughout their World Cup campaign, welcomed the victorious players with smiles, handshakes, and plenty of praise, all while the glittering World Cup trophy took pride of place at the centre of the gathering.

Even a coach breakdown on the way, which scuppered a planned private tour of Windsor Castle, couldn’t dampen spirits.

The Red Roses powered through, arriving in high spirits and ready to savour the moment.

Her support hasn’t just been ceremonial, she cheered from the stands during their pool stage clash against Australia in Brighton and even joined the post match singalong in the changing rooms after England’s historic final win.

The team had claimed their third World Cup crown by defeating Canada 33–13, following earlier triumphs in 1994 and 2014.

A record-breaking crowd of 81,885 packed Twickenham for the final that women’s rugby has never had a bigger stage.

The accolades kept rolling in at the royal reception. Captain Zoe Stratford, two-time World Cup winner Marlie Packer, and head coach John Mitchell received OBEs.

Vice-captain Megan Jones, back-row dynamo Sadia Kabeya, and star full-back Ellie Kildunne are already nominated for Sports Personality of the Year were awarded MBEs.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hailed the team for inspiring a generation, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called their performance “incredible” and a proud moment for the nation.