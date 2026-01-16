 
King Charles offers 'moral support' to Ukrainians: Read his full letter

His Majesty prays for Ukraine to honour the UK's long ties and support for the war-stricken country

Geo News Digital Desk
January 16, 2026

King Charles III is offering hope and moral support to Ukrainians.

On Friday, January 16, His Majesty marked the 100-year partnership between the UK and Ukraine with a deeply moving letter.

“As we celebrate the first anniversary of the 100.Year Partnership between the United Kingdom and Ukraine, I do pray that the flourishing bonds between our two countries may bring some hope and moral support at this most difficult time,” Charles wrote.

The monarch, 77, went on to praise the war-stricken country’s resilience, writing, “Ukraine’s most valiant strength in the face of such appalling hardship and pain is an extraordinary example to the world, and I am constantly impressed by the sheer bravery, courage and resilience shown by the Ukrainian people.”

Addressing Ukrainians directly, Charles said, “As we look ahead to the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion of your beloved country – a time of great anguish, I know, for many families across Ukraine and the world – my wife and I continue to keep you all in our heartfelt thoughts and prayers.”

The message continued, “I wish, above all, to convey my profound hope that Ukraine can achieve a just and lasting peace that safeguards its security, sovereignty and prosperity, in a way that Ukrainians deserve. We stand with you.”

The King ended the message with a salute and his name. “Slava Ukraini. Charles R,” the letter concluded.  

