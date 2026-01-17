New Google’s Gemini feature uses your emails, photos to power AI responses

Google has launched a new beta feature for its Gemini app called “Personal Intelligence.”

This move is a direct challenge to Apple’s recently released AI ecosystem.

With this tool, Google connects apps like Gmail, Google Photos, and YouTube to provide deeply personalised and context-aware answers from the Gemini chatbot.

The news was confirmed in company’s official blog post, citing that the feature is designed to “reason across your data to surface proactive insights.”

Being able to access this data, Gemini can now reference past memories stored in Google Photos or any specific details mentioned in Gmail.

With the introduction of Google’s personal intelligence, the competition in the personal AI assistant industry has become more intense.

Notably, Apple asserted that it has chosen Google to power major AI features in its own products, including Siri.

Google will first launch this feature for U.S. subscribers to the Google AI Pro and AI Ultra tiers and will give users the flexibility to choose which apps to connect.

Addressing security and privacy concerns about accessing personal data, Google emphasises that it doesn’t train its core AI models directly on personal Gmail or Photos data and only accesses limited data.

The interaction remains anonymised to further improve functionality. Google’s blog stated that there is still room for errors in asking users for feedback.

Personalised intelligence is set to expand to Google’s Search “AI Mode” later this year.