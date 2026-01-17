What is God AI: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the concept could exist in distant future

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says God AI could exist in distant future

As artificial intelligence (AI) is evolving and expanding around the world at a rapid pace, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang provided a sobering perspective on the state of AI, suggesting that the concept of “God AI” may exist on a “biblical or galactic” timeline.

What is God AI?

In AI terminology, God AI refers to an all-encompassing intelligence capable of mastering language, biology, physics, and numerous other domains.

Unlike other tech titans, Huang refrained from promoting this possibility.

Huang, who has steered Nvidia since its inception and helped it become the world's most valuable company with a market valuation surpassing $5 trillion, stressed that current AI systems are far from the omnipotent vision often portrayed by the media and tech enthusiasts.

“I don’t see any researchers having any reasonable ability to create God AI,” he stated, emphasising that while it is possible for such a technology to come into existence, it is not imminent and likely not on any near-term agenda. He cautioned, “We need to be super careful with AI. Potentially more dangerous than nukes.”

The chip maker giant was and is playing a pivotal role in the AI boom, dominating the GPU and data centre markets.

Huang’s comments stand out amid an industry narrative that is sometimes exaggerated through hype. He urged a focus on practical AI applications that simultaneously deliver tangible value for businesses and society today.

Huang also addressed what he termed “doomer narratives,” which predict catastrophic outcomes driven by extreme visions of AI. He warned that such negative portrayals could damage public understanding and hinder constructive regulation.

Despite Nvidia's recent stock fluctuations, Huang's remarks reflect the need for balanced discussions on AI's future.