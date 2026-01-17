 
Geo News

Britons give Prince William go ahead for his 'change' plan as future monarch

Prince William's 'change' plan makes him most popular royal in Britain

By
Shehzad Hameed
|

January 17, 2026

Prince Williams change plan makes him most popular royal in Britain
Prince William's 'change' plan makes him most popular royal in Britain

Future monarch William's bold statement about change made him the UK's most favourite royal, receiving support from Britons for his bold plan.

The royal famiy's much-loved couple have once again been crowned the most popular royals by the British public, getting a subtle nod from their destined future roles as king and queen.

William and Princess Catherine surpassed all senior and junior royals in popularity, with majority of Britons having a positive opinion of them. 

Despite crises and feud, the royal family succeeded to maintain their ratings. Half of respondents feel the monarchy is good value for money. However, Andrew's scandal left a mark.

New polling from YouGov reveals the figures are largely unchanged from last October, with a solid 64 per cent of Britons believing the country should continue to have a monarchy.

The latest update will come as a boost for the future monarchy, with William in particular revealing details last year about what kind of King he plans to be.

"Change is on my agenda," The Prince of Wales told Canadian actor Eugene Levy.

"I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do…a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," he continued.

William does not want any exsisiting crisis to be the part of his monarchy.

His is busy in shapping the Firm in moderen way, focusing on his key areas of interest to benifit : ending homelessness; conservation and the environment; mental health and supporting emergency responders.

He's busy shaping the Firm in a modern way, focusing on his key areas of interest to benefit his people.

Around 74-77 per cent of the public have a positive view of teh Prince and Princess of Wales.

Is Tom Parker Bowles eyeing the crown? Queen Camilla's son opens up
Is Tom Parker Bowles eyeing the crown? Queen Camilla's son opens up
Zara and Mike Tindall's 'second home' outshines other royals
Zara and Mike Tindall's 'second home' outshines other royals
Princess Leonor and Sofía in family solidarity at Madrid memorial
Princess Leonor and Sofía in family solidarity at Madrid memorial
British star loses heart to Princess Kate, promises to tattoo her name
British star loses heart to Princess Kate, promises to tattoo her name
Queen Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew
Queen Elizabeth sparked 'jealousy rift' between King Charles and Andrew
Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry divorce rumour with style
Meghan Markle reacts to Prince Harry divorce rumour with style
Princess Kate accused of running divorce campaign against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Kate accused of running divorce campaign against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Princess Eugenie joins Harry, Meghan in 2026 after royal reunion
Princess Eugenie joins Harry, Meghan in 2026 after royal reunion