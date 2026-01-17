Britons give Prince William go ahead for his 'change' plan as future monarch

Prince William's 'change' plan makes him most popular royal in Britain

Future monarch William's bold statement about change made him the UK's most favourite royal, receiving support from Britons for his bold plan.

The royal famiy's much-loved couple have once again been crowned the most popular royals by the British public, getting a subtle nod from their destined future roles as king and queen.

William and Princess Catherine surpassed all senior and junior royals in popularity, with majority of Britons having a positive opinion of them.

Despite crises and feud, the royal family succeeded to maintain their ratings. Half of respondents feel the monarchy is good value for money. However, Andrew's scandal left a mark.

New polling from YouGov reveals the figures are largely unchanged from last October, with a solid 64 per cent of Britons believing the country should continue to have a monarchy.

The latest update will come as a boost for the future monarchy, with William in particular revealing details last year about what kind of King he plans to be.

"Change is on my agenda," The Prince of Wales told Canadian actor Eugene Levy.

"I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do…a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," he continued.

William does not want any exsisiting crisis to be the part of his monarchy.

He's busy shaping the Firm in a modern way, focusing on his key areas of interest to benefit his people.

Around 74-77 per cent of the public have a positive view of teh Prince and Princess of Wales.