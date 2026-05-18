Meghan Markle delivers powerful message at global platform: ‘must act'

Meghan Markle, who travelled solo to Geneva, Switzerland, for an important mission, shared some powerful words to advocate for safer online spaces for young people.

The Duchess of Sussex stood in front of The Lost Screen Memorial – installed at the Place des Nations alongside the 79th World Health Assembly (WHA79) – on Sunday as she stressed on transforming the awareness into “accountability and collective action”.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization, personally introduced both the Duchess and Amy Neville, a member of The Parents’ Network, at the ceremony

This was a significant step in the as the initiative is growing into an international movement.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum emphasised that online spaces are “not simply a technology issue” but a “public health issue”.

She explained that millions of children would be harmed by “innovative” products if there are no “sufficient safeguards” in place.

“We did not tell parents to create their own seatbelts. We did not ask children to test unsafe medicine. We did not shrug at poisoned water or defective toys and call it the price of progress,” she said.

“We acted. And now the world must act again,” Meghan urged.

Originally, the Lost Screen Memorial was unveiled in New York in 2025 alongside nearly 50 families who lost children to online harm.