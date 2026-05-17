Prince William's 'quick selfie' with Rayan Cherki is going viral

The Prince of Wales was in attendance at Wembley Stadium on Saturday as Manchester City secured avictory over Chelsea FC in the FA Cup Final.

The Prince also paused for a surprise selfie with Manchester City midfielder Rayan Cherki.

After shaking hands with William during the post-match celebrations, the French international used his phone to capture the candid image, with the prince smiling broadly alongside the jubilant player.

A lifelong supporter of Aston Villa, the Prince of Wales nonetheless carried out his FA duties as he joined the celebrations on the pitch and helped present one of English football’s most prestigious trophies.

Notably absent from this year’s final was Prince George, 12, who has previously attended major football events with his father, including the 2024 FA Cup Final, where the pair were seen sharing their enthusiasm for the game from the stands.