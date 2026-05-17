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King Charles pushes Duchess Sophie to compete with Meghan Markle

Duchess Sophie and Meghan Markle could cross paths during upcoming trip
By
Iqra Khalid
|

Published May 17, 2026

King Charles pushes Duchess Sophie to compete with Meghan Markle
King Charles pushes Duchess Sophie to compete with Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Edinburgh's schedule has been carefully built to compete with Meghan Markle

She is set to travel to Geneva just two days after Meghan’s scheduled appearance in the Swiss city for global health and humanitarian discussions.

Meghan is due to attend the inauguration of The Lost Screen Memorial at Place des Nations.

The memorial features 50 illuminated lightboxes, each standing 4.5 feet tall and displaying the lock screen images of children whose deaths have been linked to online violence or harmful digital exposure. 

Meghan’s attendance comes on the eve of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where international leaders and health officials will gather to shape global health priorities, including emerging concerns around youth mental health and digital wellbeing.

Royal fans are hoping the two might interact during the visit, although no official meeting is expected.

According to the Royal Diary, Sophie is scheduled to arrive in Geneva on May 19, just days after Meghan’s engagement concludes.

Currently, she and Lady Louise Windsor are taking part in the Pol Roger Meet of the British Driving Society on day four of the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2026.

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