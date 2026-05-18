Beatrice, Eugenie take firm step amid growing speculation on royal exile

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are determined to keep their heads above water as they decide over major appearance despite hesitation from the Palace.

Royal sources have maintained that King Charles still holds a soft corner for his two nieces despite the Epstein debacle and the controversies connected to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson.

While it seemed that the public congratulations from the monarch for Eugenie ensured some kind of protection for them, but the latest probe launched by the Charity Commission into her Anti-Slavery Collective indicates some stir behind the scenes.

The royals are set to gather in celebration of Peter Phillips’s wedding to Harriet Sperling next month and the York sisters also have an invitation.

“The Royal Family needs good news and nothing unites like a big church wedding,” a source told The Sun. “Beatrice is going and Eugenie is in the second trimester of her pregnancy but hopes to attend.”

This comes as ardent royalist are now urging the King to not only oust Andrew but also his two daughters as the link will always weigh the Firm down.

The source added that Charles “always wanted both to remain part of the family”. And even amid the criticism, the King made it “clear” that Beatrice and Eugenie are “welcome at family events”.

The wedding will be taking place at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, on Saturday, June 6.

Meanwhile, the Palace is keeping quiet about the new probe.