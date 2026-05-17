Prince Harry left off guest list for 'gang of kids' reunion

Prince Harry misses out on invite to cousin's intimate wedding

Peter Phillips is preparing to marry NHS paediatric nurse Harriet Sperling on 6 June.

According to a friend close to the couple, Prince Harry has not been invited to the wedding despite attending Peter’s first marriage to Autumn Phillips in 2008.

The source suggested the cousins have drifted apart in recent years.

“Peter and Harry haven’t spoken for several years and have simply lost touch, so he hasn’t been invited,” the friend told HELLO!.

Peter Phillips’ spokesman declined to comment when approached.

Other notable absences are also expected, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson reportedly not on the guest list as the couple opt for a low-key celebration with close friends and immediate family.

The wedding is expected to take place in the Cotswolds, a location deeply rooted in Peter and Harriet’s shared history.

Peter and his sister Zara Tindall grew up in the area at Gatcombe Park, the private country residence of their mother, Princess Anne.

He previously described a childhood filled with time spent alongside his cousins, including Princes William and the Duke, during family gatherings at Sandringham, Balmoral, and Windsor.

Reflecting on those years in a 2016 interview on Good Morning Britain, he recalled a lively group of royal children growing up together.

“We had a lot of fun and there was a lot of space for kids to run around in,” he said.

“It wasn’t just us – it was the Waleses, Freddie and Ella Windsor, and the Gloucester's, so there was quite a gang of us growing up.

We caused quite a bit of mayhem and chaos.”