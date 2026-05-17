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Princess of Wales praised as 'step ahead' of royal family

Kate Middleton compared to Queen Elizabeth II as Italian local call her 'future great Queen'
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 17, 2026

Princess of Wales praised as &apos;step ahead&apos; of royal family
Princess of Wales praised as 'step ahead' of royal family

The Princess of Wales has been quietly distinguishing herself during a significant two-day visit to Italy, marking her first overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment in 2024.

Catherine travelled to the northern city of Reggio Emilia, where she was warmly received by local residents and praised for her grace and personal approach during a series of engagements.

During a lunch held on the final day of the visit, 86-year-old Carla Nironi, who once worked closely with the founder of the Reggio Emilia educational approach, spoke highly of the Princess after meeting her in person.

“When I think about the other members of the royal family, I think Catherine is a step ahead of them,” she said.

“If she were to become queen, she would be the greatest queen on earth. She reminds me of Elizabeth II,” she added.

The trip concluded with a more informal and personal visit to Agriturismo Al Vigneto, a rural farm located about an hour outside the city. 

There, the Princess took part in making fresh pasta and hosted an intimate lunch to thank locals for their hospitality.

She sampled the dishes and appeared visibly moved by the setting.

“It’s so beautiful here. Thank you for having me. It’s a wonderful view,” she told her hosts during the outdoor gathering overlooking the valley.

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