YouTube just added over 100 episodes of Sesame Street: Here's how to watch

Here's how to watch Sesame Street episodes on YouTube

For those eager to embrace a pinch of nostalgia every now and then, YouTube has made a valuable addition: releasing over 100 episodes of Sesame Street.

The globally popular, Google-owned video streaming platform has expanded its kids-oriented content library, which is particularly exciting for parents seeking quality content for their children.

For those unaware, Sesame Street has long been a cornerstone of children's entertainment and education.

The new Sesame Street episodes are accessible on both YouTube and YouTube Kids, adding to the huge digital catalogue that allows the new generation to enjoy the beloved characters and educational content.

Parents can now easily find episodes featuring iconic characters, making it a convenient option for family viewing.

Where to watch Sesame Street on YouTube

Users can watch the newly added Sesame Street episodes on the Sesame Street or Sesame Street Classics channels. These channels feature a mix of recent episodes alongside classic and iconic segments from the show's extensive history.

It was also reported that YouTube has also committed to curating this content, creating unique Shorts and thematically organised long-form compilations to make the viewing experience more spicy.

All of this follows YouTube's previous initiative to host traditional TV and film content, including the upcoming Oscars, which will be streamed on the platform starting in 2029.

While awards shows' viewership has declined in recent years, the shift towards an online streaming platform may offer new opportunities for engagement.