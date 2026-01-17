Mirra Andreeva triumphs over Mboko in teenage clash, seizes fourth title

Teen phenom Andreeva has clinched the 2026 Adelaide International all-teen clash for the fourth straight time.

Andreeva defeated Victoria Mboko by 6-3, 6-1 in the final to win her first WTA 500 title.

It was Andreeva’s 12th win of the last 13 games to capture the 2026 Adelaide title.

After the victory, Andreeva said during the trophy presentation ceremony, “Hello everyone, First, of course, I’m going to say congrats to Vicky and her team. You have been playing amazing since last year, and I just want to congratulate you for the great week.

She quipped at her own team, saying, “I don’t know, I guess my team comes next. But I do feel like it was all me. I don’t know what I can. I’ve been working, sweating, and I don’t know why you’re here, honestly."

The world No. 8 showed the world at the Adelaide final that it’s not about how you begin, but how you end.

As was evident from her spectacular display of the game, after she had dropped the first three games but won nine straight between the first and second sets to continue to a straight-sets victory over Victoria Mboko, she clinched her fourth career crown.

Buzzing with triumph, the teen phenom shared a post-match montage post.

In a lyrical two-line couplet, she was seen saying, “Mirra, Mirra on the wall, I’m the champion of Adelaide after all.”

Who is Mirra Andreeva?

Mirra Andreeva is the eighth-seeded player, who was born in Krasnoyarsk, the third-largest city in Siberia.

Mirra Andreeva started playing tennis when she was six years old. Both the sisters relocated to Sochi, Russia, and then Cannes, France, to set up a training base with coaches Jean-Rene Lisnard and Jean-Christophe Faurel.

Andreeva is the sister of Erika Anderson, who is also a professional tennis player.

Andreeva won her debut WTA Tour title in Romania in July 2024 and her second in Dubai in February 2025 before securing her third straight win in Indian Wells in March 2025.

After a historic victory in the 2026 Adelaide International on January 17, Mirra Andreeva is set to head to the Australian Open for her next big challenge, starting tomorrow, Sunday, January 18, 2026.