Ads coming to ChatGPT as OpenAI eyes more revenue

After months of anticipation, ads are finally going to appear in ChatGPT as OpenAI has announced to do so, displaying adverts for some users in the US.

Following its adoption of a for-profit status, the GPT maker is eyeing to generate revenue to support the high costs associated with developing its AI technology.

It must be noted that ads in ChatGPT will only be shown to users on the free tier and the Go plan, which has just been expanded to the US at $8 per month. This means that users of ChatGPT Plus, ChatGPT Pro, Business, and Enterprise will be immune to ads in the AI chatbot.

This is imminent, as the ads will appear in the coming weeks and will be distinct from the responses generated by ChatGPT.

The AI giant has assured users that advertising will not affect the outputs of ChatGPT and that user conversations will remain private and undisclosed to marketers.

Ads in ChatGPT mark OpenAI's departure from its longstanding ad-free service offering, as it primarily relied on subscription models for revenue.

Pressure to boost income streams on the company is mounting as it's investing heavily in data centres and gearing up for a potential initial public offering.

Industry analysts believe that ads could prove a substantial source of revenue, stemming from ChatGPT's 800 million weekly active users.

While fear is also growing that this might alienate some customers and impact trust in the service, OpenAI has confirmed that it will not display ads to users under 18 and that ads related to sensitive topics such as health and politics will be sidelined.