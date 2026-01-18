Chelsea Handler gets candid about her love for THIS thing

Chelsea Handler is already making headlines for her wild confession.

The comedian, 50, during a recent appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast talks about her love for partying and drugs.

"I love all drugs. I love drugs. I love LSD. I love MDMA," she said. "I mean, I don't love cocaine and heroin, but those drugs are gross. I mean, I've, I've definitely done them, but I don't do them on the regular, but I'm not … I love drugs. I think they're a great mind expander, and they're not for everybody, but they're for me."

She elucidated that now "is the best time for drugs" because every drug is available in a micro dose. With the smaller doses, "there's nothing to be scared of because you're not gonna get that f---ed up anyway."

Handler further shared how she and her friends catch up on parties and measure out different drugs. She was asked if she would date someone sober, Handler without being shy admitted, she tries not to.

"No. Like if I'm gonna date a guy, they're gonna have to party," she said. "I wanna party. I like to get loose. And by the way, I'm 50 years old. Years. Years. I'm a perfect shining example of drugs being an enhancement to my life. Yeah. Like what, what are you gonna say? I'm a mess. I'm a loser. I don't have it together? I do."

Elsewhere in the interview, Handler did tease she is seeing someone but didn’t reveal much information about it.