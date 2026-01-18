A$AP Rocky reveals Denzel Washington's hidden talent

A$AP Rocky collaborated with Denzel Washington in 'Highest 2 Lowest'

A$AP Rocky, who is a very well-accomplished rapper, has shed some on Denzel Washington’s secret talent that many people might not know about.

Besides being a rapper, Rocky shared screen with The Equalizer actor in Spike Lee’s film, Highest 2 Lowest, released in 2025.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old singer shared his experience of working with Denzel on the crime thriller.

While recalling the time of filming Highest 2 Lowest, Rihanna’s partner revealed that the 71-year-old actor is a very good "rapper".

Rocky shared that there was a scene in the movie, where the duo had to rap together and according to him, the Gladiator II actor did not show any nerves while doing the shot.

The Sundress hitmaker revealed that Washington was not at all nervous about the scene.

"He actually wrote my part and his part. Denzel Washington is quite the MC. I call him the Word Philosopher”, the rapper told W Magazine.

He further responded to fans’ comments about his resemblance to Denzel. Rocky jokingly said, “I think so too! That's my illegitimate father.”

Lee’s directorial also starred Ice Spice, Jeffery Wright, Rick Fox, and Ilfenesh Hadera. The movie earned a wonder 83% score on Rotten Tomatoes.