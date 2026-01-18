Roger Waters reignites bitter feud with Osbourne family after ‘pathetic' comment

Roger Waters is once again facing backlash after making harsh comments about the late Ozzy Osbourne, upsetting Osbourne family all over again.

The former Pink Floyd musician shocked many fans when he spoke bluntly about Ozzy right after the rock legend passed away.

However, his comments quickly caused anger, especially among Ozzy’s loved ones.

The late icon’s son Jack Osbourne lashed out strongly and called Roger “pathetic and out of touch.”

Sharon Osbourne, who is still grieving over her husband death, did not hold back either, saying: “He has no charisma, he looks like Frankenstein.

The guy is sick in the head, he is not relevant in today’s world. Nobody likes him.”

Now, Roger has been asked if he feels any regret and instead of apologising, he made it clear he is not backing down.

While speaking to Piers Morgan, the 82 year old said, “Those comments, I’m not denying that I said them, came in the middle of a long interview.”

He added, “Do I have to like every rock group that ever was or people who bite the heads off bats?”

When pushed on if he would say sorry, Roger didnt like the idea and again criticised Sharon, saying that he has no time for her.

Moreover, his tone changed slightly when speaking about Jack, adding, “If he wants to have a chat, I’ll have a chat with him. And I won’t be nasty to him.”

The viral situation has triggered fresh debate online with many fans feeling that the comments were very unnecessary and made during a loss time.