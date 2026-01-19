Celebrity photographer warns Katie Price over her dramatic weight loss

Jeany Savage was one of the first people to propel Katie to fame as Jordan

Katie Price has left friends and fans worried with her devastating weight loss, with some insisting the star would 'destroy herself.'

The mother-of-five shot to fame within the glamour modelling industry more than three decades ago.

Until now, Katie has remained in the headlines for her music ventures and her past relations.

Recently, the star, 47, posted a video on her YouTube channel, featuring her daughter Princess, her son Harvey, and her rumoured ex-boyfriend JJ Slater.

In the clip, she is seen travelling to London, but what caught fans' attention was her worrying thin appearance.

And now, celebrity photographer Jeany Savage, who was one of the first people to propel Katie to fame as Jordan, has sensationally claimed that the TV star will eventually "destroy herself."

On the back of seeing recent footage of the once sought-after star, Jeany told Mail on Sunday: 'Look at her body. She does not look well. She's gone way too thin, way too far with the procedures.'

She added: 'It's heartbreaking. I do feel sorry for her, but I don't think she feels sorry for herself. I dread to think what she's going to do next. She's uncontrollable. She'll destroy herself eventually, and she's three-quarters of the way there now.'

Katie has always had an ambitious nature, and from the start of her career, she has wanted to be the best within the industry.

This comes after Katie reportedly received a warning from her neighbours who fear she could be expelled from her new £4,500-a month home if the lavish property becomes a second 'Mucky Mansion.'

Locals have raised concerns after the property was reportedly already being swallowed by piles of rubbish.