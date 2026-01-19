Russia threatens nuclear strikes against Britain, Germany if Ukraine war drags on

Russia has threatened to take out the United Kingdom and Germany with nuclear strikes if its war against Ukraine continues for another two to three years.

In an interview with American journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top advisor Sergey Karaganov warned that Russia was actively debating the possible use of nuclear weapons against Europe.

Karaganov, who heads a security think tank known as the Council for Foreign and Defence Policy, said that war in Ukraine would end when Russia would have achieved “total defeat of Europe” without completely “eliminating Europe”.

He added that Russia was not fighting only Ukraine but Europe, which he described had been the cause of ills and source of two world wars, alleging that the continent even drew the United States (U.S.) into war many times.

Karaganov alleged that Europe has been a complete failure economically and politically, adding that the leaders of Europe were returning to what they had been for the last 500 years and “sources of all evil in the world”.

He continued that European leaders’ thinking about Russian defeat was due to their intellectual “incapacity” and threatened the use of nuclear weapons if Russia even comes close to a defeat.

When asked if Putin gets eliminated by Europe, Karaganov said that it’ll end bad for Europe and Russia will have to punish it.

The statement from Putin’s top advisor comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine as the U.S. continues to work for a peace deal between the two countries but no breakthrough has been achieved so far.