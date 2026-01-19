 
Geo News

Swippitt Hub: Instant mobile charging toaster that charges phones in two seconds

Swippitt's IPS is only compatible with iPhone 14, 15, and 16 currently

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Swippitt Hub Instant mobile charging toaster that charges phones in two seconds
Swippitt Hub Instant mobile charging toaster that charges phones in two seconds

At the recently concluded CES 2026, Swippitt, a newcomer in the tech startup landscape, debuted its revolutionary Instant Power System (IPS), basically an instant mobile charging toaster.

This rapid smartphone charger allows users to replace depleted batteries in just two seconds using the Swippitt Hub, a toaster-like dock that can charge and hold up to five 3,500 mAh battery packs.

Its Link cases serve two purposes: as protective covers and battery enhancers to make battery swaps effortless.

The unfortunate thing is that the IPS is only compatible with iPhone 14, 15, and 16 at the moment, though the company plans to expand compatibility to Android devices by the end of 2026.

Swippitt's instant charging toaster comes with a hefty price tag of $450 for the Hub and $125 for each Link case. It offers unmatched convenience for avid smartphone users who frequently recharge their smartphones on a daily basis.

The IPS is coupled with a dedicated app, comprising features such as battery management, security, and usage analytics.

Early adopters can find relief from discounts of up to 30, as preorders are about to open soon, with deliveries scheduled to commence in June 2026.

Swippitt's IPS is a rethink of how users manage their smartphone batteries, coming as an exciting development for tech enthusiasts and ordinary mobile phone users in the same way.

Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Luxury, auto stocks slide as Trump ties Greenland purchase to new tariffs
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
Is Rockstar teasing at GTA 6 surprise? YouTube playlist update sparks online buzz
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
GTA VI developer's Rockstar North closed after emergency call out
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
Trump invites Putin to join Gaza reconstruction ‘Board of Peace'
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
What 'Worrying' scenes at Australian Open led to Djokovic's rebuke: Here's what you should know
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Watch Jupiter, Saturn with naked eye as January new moon brings darker skies
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Trump links Greenland threats to Nobel Peace Prize snub in letter to Norway PM
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know video
Did Trump administration change MLK Day? Here's what you need to know