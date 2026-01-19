Swippitt Hub Instant mobile charging toaster that charges phones in two seconds

At the recently concluded CES 2026, Swippitt, a newcomer in the tech startup landscape, debuted its revolutionary Instant Power System (IPS), basically an instant mobile charging toaster.

This rapid smartphone charger allows users to replace depleted batteries in just two seconds using the Swippitt Hub, a toaster-like dock that can charge and hold up to five 3,500 mAh battery packs.

Its Link cases serve two purposes: as protective covers and battery enhancers to make battery swaps effortless.

The unfortunate thing is that the IPS is only compatible with iPhone 14, 15, and 16 at the moment, though the company plans to expand compatibility to Android devices by the end of 2026.

Swippitt's instant charging toaster comes with a hefty price tag of $450 for the Hub and $125 for each Link case. It offers unmatched convenience for avid smartphone users who frequently recharge their smartphones on a daily basis.

The IPS is coupled with a dedicated app, comprising features such as battery management, security, and usage analytics.

Early adopters can find relief from discounts of up to 30, as preorders are about to open soon, with deliveries scheduled to commence in June 2026.

Swippitt's IPS is a rethink of how users manage their smartphone batteries, coming as an exciting development for tech enthusiasts and ordinary mobile phone users in the same way.