Green Day to headline Super Bowl LX opening ceremony: Know every detail here

America’s most popular punk band, Green Day, is going to dazzle at the opening ceremony of Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

The NFL has made the announcement stating, “The band will open Super Bowl LX by ushering generations of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance of their most iconic rock anthems.”

The Green Day lead vocalist, Billie Joe Armstrong, shared the excitement, stating, “We are super hyped to open Super Bowl 60 right in our backyard!”

He added, "We are honored to welcome the MVPs who’ve shaped the game and open the night for fans all over the world. Let’s have fun! Let’s get loud!”

The spectacular performance will celebrate six decades of the league’s journey, with the band introducing a new generation of Super Bowl MVPs onto the field.

Who makes up Green Day?

Green Day comprised Armstrong as the lead vocalist and guitarist, alongside Mike Dirnt on bass and backing vocals, and Tré Cool on drums.

The trio first came together in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Green Day made their breakout album, Dookie, in 1994, which was a youth culture smash.

Billie Joe Armstrong paired fast, catchy melodies with angst-filled lyrics in hits like Basket Case and Longview.

Super Bowl LX will hold its opening ceremony, followed by the earlier announcement of the pregame performances, featuring Charlie Puth, Brandi Carlile, and Coco Jones. Puth will dazzle with the national anthem, Carlile will perform America the Beautiful and Jones will deliver Life Every Voice and Sing.

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX game day will feature Bad Bunny, who will shine throughout the day with his dazzling performances for the NFL both inside the stadium and at home and worldwide.

The ceremony will be broadcast live by streaming platforms like NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo at 3 p.m. Pacific Time from Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.