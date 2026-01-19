Andrew’s new home faces major threat before ex-prince moves in

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor already has trouble waiting for him at his new abode as he leaves the lavish 30-room royal residence in Windsor, Royal Lodge.

The shamed former royal is set to vacate the premises by this week and move into a temporary accommodation as the five-bedroom Marsh Farm at Sandringham is undergoing repairs. However, in a stroke of bad luck, Andrew is facing new tensions about his new home before he even moved into it.

The former farmhouse, which is located on a flood plain, received a warning as locals take measures to protect themselves. In a report by The Sun, residents are advised to sign up for alerts in case local measures fail to stop a torrent of water from a nearby bog.

The flood risk comes as workmen have been spotted working speedily at the new home assigned to the disgraced brother of King Charles.

“The Environment Agency operates a flood warning system to enable householders to protect life or act to manage the effect of flooding on property,” the statement read. “Failure of Wolferton Pumping Station may occur due to long-term mechanical breakdown or power supply being disrupted.”

The report comes amid news that Andrew was going to be left temporarily homeless as pressure from the King led him to an early eviction. The former Duke of York has his lease active until October, but since the royals will be gathering at Windsor for Easter, Andrew has been kicked out effectively by January 25th.

After it was revealed by royal editor Rebecca English that Andrew could be left homeless, the Palace confirmed that the shamed royal will be provided with a temporary arrangement as renovations take place.