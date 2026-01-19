 
Prince Harry finally breaks cover as King Charles gives cold shoulder

Prince Harry feels 'great' to take on important legal battle as King Charles prefers otherwise

A. Akmal
January 19, 2026

Prince Harry stepped out in London for his high-profile case against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of the Daily Mail. at London High Court on Monday.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to take the stand on Thursday, was all smiles as he exuded confidence to take on the crucial legal battle alongside six other complainants.

Along with Harry, Sir Elton John, David Furnish, Baroness Doreen Lawrence, actress Sadie Frost, Liz Hurley and former Liberal Democrat MP Sir Simon Hughes are suing the organisation for illegal information gathering.

This will be the third and final stage of the case. When a reporter asked if he was feeling confident, Harry was quick to give a thumbs up and respond with “great”.

Another reporter yelled, “good luck, sir”. He smiled and called back, “Thank you.”

Meanwhile, the King left for Balmoral just before Harry arrived for his court case on Sunday.

Charles made an appearance with Queen Camilla as they attended the service at Crathie Kirk. The monarch appeared in good spirits, but it also meant that there will not be a meeting taking place between the father and son.

Even though there had been a sign of optimism surrounding Harry, the monarch would have preferred that the case would not go to trial.

