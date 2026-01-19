Matt Damon reflects on cancel culture in Hollywood: 'It never ends...'

Matt Damon shares how criticism over 'misdeed' follows actor for lifetime

Matt Damon has shed light on the persisting cancel culture in Hollywood.

At present, the 55-year-old is busy with the promotions of his new film The Rip with his best friend, Ben Affleck.

In one of the recent interviews, the host spoke about the how one thing that an actor says or does leads him or her being cast “out of civilization for life.”

According to the Jason Bourne actor, the cancel culture will never end, it follows one to the grave.

During a chat on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast, Damon added, "I bet some of those people would have preferred to go to jail for 18 months or whatever, and then come out and say: 'I paid my debt. Like, we’re done. Like, can we be done?”

As per Matt, the criticism over one "misdeed" follows actors for lifetime.

He explained, "The thing about that getting kind of excoriated, publicly like that, it just never ends. And it will just follow you to the grave."

Even his best pal Affleck thinks that to ask for forgiveness for the mistake makes it impossible to go actually go away.

"Because it doesn’t matter; once you’ve said you’ve done it, you become like an outcast. And I don’t think anybody wants to think the sum total of who you are is your worst moment."

The Rip starring Ben and Matt has been released on Netflix.