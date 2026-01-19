Prince Harry's ex mentioned as legal battle enters new phase

Prince Harry's legal saga returned to court as the Duke, along with seven high-profile figures, brought a civil case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), alleging unlawful activity, which the publication denies.

The Duke arrived at London’s High Court on Monday for the showdown. This is his third major court battle accusing the British tabloid press of unlawful behaviour. He is expected to give evidence later this week.

Harry alleges that there are more than a dozen articles that allegedly used unlawfully gathered information, many concerning his personal relationships, according to court documents.

The Duke's former flame was also mentioned as her flight details and seat number were revealed by a private investigator, court hears.

The claimants say they are victims of "abhorrent criminal activity" due to alleged unlawful information gathering between 1993-2011.

David Sherborne told the court about voicemails between Sadie Frost and her former nanny, which he claimed were transcribed and passed to the publisher.

One of the investigators, he says, obtained flight details for a trip to South Africa in 2007 by Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, including a seat number.

Sherborne again tells the court this information can only have been unlawfully obtained. The lawsuit over alleged privacy breaches in a landmark trial set to last nine weeks.