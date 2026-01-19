Princess Irene’s final goodbye is marked by grief beyond Cathedral

Princess Irene of Greece and Denmark was laid to rest as royalty from across Europe gathered in a show of family unity and shared grief.

The memorial brought together multiple generations of the Spanish and Greek royal families, reflecting Princess Irene’s central place within Europe’s royal web.

King Felipe VI of Spain attended alongside his youngest daughter, Princess Sofía, while Queen Sofia stood close to her sister-in-law, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, the widow of King Constantine II and Irene’s sister-in-law.

Among those paying their respects were Princess Alexia of Greece, Queen Anne-Marie’s eldest daughter, and Princess Nina, who is connected to the family through her marriage to Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark, the son of the late King Constantine.

Princess Irene, the younger sister of King Constantine, was known for her quiet devotion to family and her close relationship with Queen Sofia of Spain, with whom she lived for many years in Madrid.

Her death marks the passing of a generation that witnessed the fall of the Greek monarchy and the reshaping of royal life in exile.

The day’s solemn tone deepened as events in Spain abruptly altered royal schedules.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia cut their attendance short and returned to Spain sooner than planned following news of a devastating high-speed train crash in southern Spain.

Authorities confirmed at least 39 fatalities and dozens of injuries, making it the country’s deadliest rail disaster in more than a decade.