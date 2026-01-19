 
King Charles unbothered as Prince Harry taken to High Court trial

King Charles toasts success with 19th century whisky champions Rosebank Distillery

Geo News Digital Desk
January 19, 2026

King Charles raises a glass to Scotland’s finest at Holyroodhouse
King Charles spent his afternoon in Scotland on 19 January, fulfilling royal duties while Harry was photographed arriving at court earlier in the day.

Both spent the day on very different stages. Unbothered, Charles kept to his Scottish schedule, welcoming First Minister John Swinney to the Palace of Holyroodhouse for an event spotlighting Scotland’s business success stories

Inside the Throne Room, the pair greeted entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are shaping the country’s economic future.

Among the guests were representatives from Rosebank Distillery, a historic name founded in the 19th century that recently claimed top honours at an international spirits competition in San Francisco. 

The King and the First Minister even paused to sample the award-winning whisky.

In Scotland, Queen Camilla visited the National Library to officially launch Scotland’s National Year of Reading led by the Department for Education and the Literacy Trust.

Across town, King's described the publisher’s alleged unlawful practices as “deeply troubling.”

“Associated used phrases such as sources, friends, and the like as a device to hide unlawful information-gathering,” he stated. 

The submission went on to reveal the personal toll of these practices, claiming they left Harry “paranoid beyond belief” and placed a “massive strain” on his relationships.

