Meghan Markle accused of adding fake hair patches on Prince Harry’s head

Meghan Markle is facing a flurry of online jokes after a video she shared of Prince Harry went viral for an unexpected reason.

The clip posted on her Instagram, shows the Duke of Sussex dancing and laughing alongside Meghan, captioned: “When 2026 feels just like 2016… you had to be there.”

But critics were quick to notice something different. One Twitter user joked that Harry should just shave it all off rather than risk the alleged “hair patch situation,” while others questioned whether the Duke had left his locks behind in Montecito.

In the video, Harry appears to sport a full head differing from his thinner look during his recent London courtroom appearance.

The post might be an old throwback video cleverly shared on social media or a rare moment showing Harry with voluminous hair.

While Meghan’s 'hair-raising' video is going viral, back in the courtroom Harry’s legal battle is moving through a far more serious agenda.

His barrister, David Sherborne, began reviewing individual claims, starting with Baroness Doreen Lawrence.

Sherborne reminded the court of the tragic murder of her son, Stephen Lawrence, who was stabbed to death by a gang in Eltham, south-east London, in 1993.

He outlined how Baroness Lawrence felt targeted by the press while seeking justice for her son.

Her claim centers on five articles published by the Daily Mail between 1997 and 2007, all authored by journalist Stephen Wright, which she alleges were produced using unlawful information gathering techniques.