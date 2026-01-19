Prince William suffers fresh blow with heartbreaking ban

Prince William might be in a tight spot after being banned from doing what he loves to do around his new home.

The Prince and Princess of Wales along with their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - moved to Forest Lodge, their forvere home, in the fall.

The heir to the British throne seems to be in trouble as he is forced to abide by the local rules, meaning he will have to give up what he loves to do around the property.

The Prince of Wales, 43, who made headlines in recent years for cruising around Windsor Castle and the surrounding area on an electric scooter, has suffered a blow with a surprising ban.

The royal will have to find a new way to get around as e-scooters and other motorized modes of transportation, such as hoverboards, are banned there.

"For reasons of safety and traffic management, we do not allow motorised transport within the Park. Aside from cyclists, the roads are reserved for residents and Estate workers," according to Windsor Great Park's website.

The royal heir used his to zip up to the castle for meetings and other gatherings there, including filming Apple TV's The Reluctant Traveler with Eugene Levy.

The Waleses moved to their new home after spending three years at Adelaide Cottage.