What is Blue Monday? Truth about 'most depressing day of year'

Blue Monday myth sparks real mental health conversation

January 19, 2026

Monday, January 19th, is widely referred to as “Blue Monday” and is considered the most depressing day of the year.

However, it is not true, as the concept was merely a market strategy. It was created in 2005 by psychologist Cliff Arnall for a UK travel company’s campaign.

Arnall’s devised a pseudoscientific formula combining factors such as post-holiday debt, broken New Year’s resolutions, and poor weather to pinpoint a date for selling vacations.

Despite being a marketing strategy, it became relatable to a wider audience because it combined with genuine seasonal struggles, such as winter darkness, financial strain, and low motivation.

Considering the wave of glorification of this day, mental health advocates repurposed the day. Organisations such as the Samaritans and Mind use it to encourage wellbeing discussions, open conversations, and combat stigma.

Experts note that while the specific date isn’t scientifically significant, the winter blues are real.

They suggest practical steps to boost mood, i.e., seeking natural light, maintaining social connections, regular exercise, and prioritising sleep.

So, while Blue Monday itself is not a clinical reality, it serves as a timely, annual reminder to check in on mental health and practice self-care during the challenging winter months. 

