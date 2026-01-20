Kate Middleton sets fresh target for children after shock news

The Wales family is going through a crucial transformation as they also deal with a slew of tensions coming in from all directions at the royals.

Princess Kate, who had been recovering from her cancer diagnosis since the past two years, has a new agenda for 2026 as she prepares to take on meaningful task. The Princess of Wales, who understands her role has the future Queen, is very well aware of how that would affect her family and her children.

Even though Catherine was at the bottom of the ‘hardest working royal’ list last year, understandably so, her determination has been reinforced after her difficult journey to make a significant difference.

“It’s three years since the princess launched the Shaping Up campaign. At the time she was in good health with, as far as we know, no inkling of the difficult cancer journey that lay ahead,” royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror.

Bond explained that the initiative was a way for Kate to put down the “foundation stones for her work as princess and, eventually, Queen”. Kate, who is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, decided to share her experience in a bid to share “how society can, and must, protect young minds and souls”.

The expert shared that it was the “shock of being diagnosed with cancer” which has pushed her to take this crucial step for spreading values and her belief in the importance of nurturing our youngsters, encouraging children “to explore and live in harmony with nature and of finding joy in the simple things in life”.

She added, “Catherine now holds a deep belief in the power of nature, the need for us all to feel the connection with this world we live in and the fundamental importance of helping children explore that connection.”