Prince William and Kate's kids 'guaranteed' to catch horse racing bug at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore, the trailblazing jockey who made history as the first woman to win the Grand National in 2021, is betting that Britain’s littlest royals will soon follow in her hoofprints.

The Irish rider, who shocked the racing world with her retirement last year, predicts that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are destined to develop a taste for the track as they grow older.

“I have a feeling when they hit their teenage years, they’re going to want to go,” Blackmore said.

“Cheltenham is one of the best sporting occasions in Britain. I guarantee they’ll be racing in some shape or form.”

Blackmore, now serving as head of Ladies Day at the Cheltenham Festival, will be joining none other than Zara Tindall, the accomplished rider and non-executive director at the racecourse.

She praised Zara as “great fun, really, really nice and obviously an extremely accomplished rider herself.”

The jockey has long enjoyed royal attention. She recalls Camilla visiting her County Waterford yard to meet her and her star horse, Honeysuckle.

“She’s just so passionate about horses,” Blackmore said. “It was fantastic to see her admiration for Honeysuckle and all her achievements.”

Royal experiences don’t stop there. she also got a front-row seat to Wimbledon in 2023, sitting in the Royal Box behind Prince William and Princess Kate.

“She knew who I was and congratulated me on my success. She’s a beautiful person inside and out,” Blackmore gushed.

Zara Tindall, recently unveiling a dazzling luxury jewellery line with Australian designer John Calleija, congratulated Blackmore after her New Year’s Day victory at Cheltenham in 2024.