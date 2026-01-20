 
Princess Kate reveals her secret night out beyond royal duties

Princess Kate shares personal appreciation for royal ballet performances

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

Princess Kate secretly enjoyed a night at the Royal Opera House last weekend.

The Princess of Wales attended performance of Woolf Works, the contemporary ballet by Wayne McGregor.

She later shared a message of thanks to the Royal Ballet on her Instagram, giving a rare glimpse into her personal cultural interests.

In her story, she wrote, “Thank you to The Royal Ballet for an amazing evening of creative inspiration at Woolf Works this weekend! C.”

Her decision to post about it shows her willingness to highlight organisations and creative projects she finds inspiring.

The production features a talented creative team including designer Ciguë, costume designer Moritz Junge, lighting designer Lucy Carter, film designer Ravi Deepres and dramaturg Uzma Hameed.

Woolf Works continues on the Royal Opera House’s main stage until February 13.

