Buckingham Palace releases special message on Duchess Sophie’s birthday

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, received a message from King Charles as she marked her 61st birthday in quiet celebrations.

The royal, who is dubbed as the secret weapon for the monarch, was given a shout out in a statement released from Buckingham Palace alongside a stunning portrait.

“Happy Birthday to the Duchess of Edinburgh,” the post read alongside a cake emoji.

The Duchess shined through the past year as she represented the monarch on several significant occasion, including international diplomatic tours. This particular portrait is taken by photographer Jane Barlow when Sophie attended some solo engagements amid her Japan tour with husband Prince Edward.

The mum of Lady Louise and Earl James Wessex had visited Nezu Museum and admired serene traditional gardens and Japan’s celebrated art collections. She also met with Ukrainian refugees and evacuees at Ukraine Mental Health Exchange Center – Shibuya Himawari & Kokorogoto Café.

Recently, she represented King Charles as she attended the 80th Anniversary of first United Nations Assembly at the UNA-UK conference at Methodist Central Hall in London. The beloved royal took part in the poignant service to send a message of hope as they marked loss, sacrifice, and the cost of failure when peace collapses.

She also met with António Guterres, and the President of the General Assembly Annalena Baerbock, alongside ministers, diplomats, faith leaders, students, and members of the public.