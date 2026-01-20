Royal family rejoice in new baby announcement: ‘truly over the moon’

The royal family received some delightful news as they would be adding another member to the family, even if they are miles apart.

King Charles is already a grandfather to five children, including both the Waleses and the Sussexes, but he will also be welcoming another distant grandchild from his beloved Danish cousins.

Princess Alexandra, who is a first cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II, will be becoming a great-grandmother. Her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg, formerly Flora Alexandra Ogilvy, announced that she is expecting her first child in new statement.

“Delighted to share that Timothy and I are expecting our first child. We’re truly over the moon,” she wrote under the photo, which had been taken by her father, Princess Alexandra's son and landscape designer James Ogilvy.

Princess Alexandra shares close ties with the British royals. She is an aunt to the King and the cousin to the late monarch. Elizabeth and Alexandra’s fathers, King George VI and Prince George, Duke of Kent, were both brothers.

Moreover, Alexandra has supported Elizabeth throughout her life and carried out many public engagements. She was even a bridesmaid at Elizabeth's wedding. Despite the passing of Elizabeth, she joined the royals in the official portrait of King Charles’s coronation in 2023.

While Flora is niece to the King Charles it is possible that the royal would have received a private congratulations. A public statement from the Buckingham Palace has not been made.