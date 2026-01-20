Sarah Ferguson reaches out as Princess Eugenie cuts off dad Andrew

Sarah Ferguson reaches out as Princess Eugenie cuts off Andrew

The crisis seemed to have deepened for the former Yorks, who seemed to be pulled apart in different direction, especially Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are running on a deadline as they pack their bags to vacate the 30-room mansion Royal Lodge by January 25th, and move into their new abode. The scandals of the ex-couple had not only led to their downfall but also shook the royal family including their two daughters.

The Princesses have so far held a united front together and proved their loyalty to King Charles as they attended the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham with their families. Even though Andrew has a lease on the royal property until October, they are being kicked out before the royals gather at Windsor for Easter.

While the Palace is accommodating Andrew with a temporary arrangement while the Marsh Farm undergoes extensive repairs at Sandringham.

On the other hand, Fergie is left to her own devices to make a decision. The former children’s book author will not be moving in with Andrew again and neither is she going to move in with eldest daughter Princess Beatrice’s Cotswold home.

Beatrice is maintaining a diplomatic approach with her parents but Eugenie has effectively cut off from her disgraced father, according to DailyMail.

In a new development, Fergie is “ready to spread her wings” and eyes an international spot to nest, and Eugenie’s Portugal home seems like a promising option, sources revealed to Hello!

There is no official conformation on the matter, but it is understood that Fergie has reached out to her younger daughter as she looks for other options as well.