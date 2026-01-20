Queen Camilla delivers important message as Harry wraps first day in court

Queen Camilla stepped up to ease the tensions of King Charles as Prince Harry takes on his legal battle against a UK publisher.

As the Duke of Sussex returned to his home country, the King left for Scotland with his wife to attend to business there. As the furore surrounding Harry was picking up, Camilla broke cover in Edinburgh.

The 78-year-old visited the National Library of Scotland in Edinburgh on Monday to launch the National Year of Reading and share an important message.

Camilla, who is a voracious reader herself, encouraged Britons to return to books especially in a world that is heavily dependent on machines and now AI.

“Just to get everybody reading again, especially now, is so important,” she said. “The battle against these machines. Get them back to books.”

At the event, Camilla was joined by Scottish writers, including Ian Rankin and Val McDermid, publishers and local school pupils. Famous Comic strip characters, Dennis the Menace and Gnasher of DC Thomson’s the Beano also made an appearance.

Camilla’s visit came after a 2025 survey by the National Literacy Trust showed a drop number of people of all ages who read books.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry had wrapped the first day of court in London. He appeared confident as he stepped out the courtroom and waved to the waiting reporters outside. He responded to them while a smile and shared that it had gone “very good”.